It’s that time of year again to get the family together and eat all you can while reminiscing over things you’re grateful for. One of the best things about the holidays is all the time you spend smiling and laughing with your loved ones.

But in order to get into the holiday spirit —and in the mood to hang out with your family — you gotta prep before the big day by doing things like watching the Thanksgiving episodes of your favorite sitcoms.

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

7 Thanksgiving Episodes That’ll Get You In The Holiday Spirit was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: