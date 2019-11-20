Is Ari Lennox Really Done Making Music?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!
Award season is upon us. This starts the time where artists and their work are being critically evaluated and judged. With that, some artist may feel like the music career is not for them. Summer Walker has already announced that she may be done with music, but what about Ari Lennox?
The Dreamville songstress was recently nominated for three Soul Train Awards and was also a presenter at the show, which was held last weekend in Las Vegas. Lennox was was nominated for the Best R&B Soul Female Artist, Best Collaboration, and Album/Mixtape of the Year. All of which she did not win.
Chris Brown took home best collaboration, H.E.R grabbed Best Female Artist, and Lizzo won for best Album/Mixtape of the Year–to which some questioned, based on her genre of music.
After the show, Lennox took to Twitter to share her frustrations in a series of tweets–on Tuesday– that have since been deleted.
She tweeted:
You know what I realized? People who genuinely f**k with me understand my frustration. People who are self hating haters and clearly have never given my music a chance got the biggest problem with me always.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
No one will have to worry about me complaining after this current complaint. Lol what I will not do is ever be this depressed again
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
It’s not just an award. It wasn’t any award show. It was the soul train awards. As you can see I’m big fan of soul music and huge fan of soul trains history.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
Being snubbed was something I always expected and was definitely prepared for just not by them.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
My intent was to never shade other nominees. I’m hurt and I don’t expect soulless haters to understand that
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
Everytime I wrap my mind around it I just can’t accept it. It feels like a break up. I made a soulful album. I never ran from who I am. I just expected that one platform to understand that.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
Me being honest doesn’t make me less gracious or less star worthy.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
I’m not selling out. So I quit.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
It’s clear I’m not “cool” enough. Not trendy enough and I don’t care to be. I don’t strive for that. I’m not going to chase this shit ever again. No more fake shit on my part.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
It’s not just the awards. SBB was slept on in so many ways. Im too emotional to pretend like I can play this game.
— Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 19, 2019
Since Tuesday, Ari has wiped her social media clean and posted a picture of herself in a military uniform.
