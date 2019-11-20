Is Ari Lennox Really Done Making Music?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

Award season is upon us. This starts the time where artists and their work are being critically evaluated and judged. With that, some artist may feel like the music career is not for them. Summer Walker has already announced that she may be done with music, but what about Ari Lennox?

The Dreamville songstress was recently nominated for three Soul Train Awards and was also a presenter at the show, which was held last weekend in Las Vegas. Lennox was was nominated for the Best R&B Soul Female Artist, Best Collaboration, and Album/Mixtape of the Year. All of which she did not win.

Chris Brown took home best collaboration, H.E.R grabbed Best Female Artist, and Lizzo won for best Album/Mixtape of the Year–to which some questioned, based on her genre of music.

After the show, Lennox took to Twitter to share her frustrations in a series of tweets–on Tuesday– that have since been deleted.

She tweeted:

Since Tuesday, Ari has wiped her social media clean and posted a picture of herself in a military uniform.

