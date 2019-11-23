Hot Sessions featuring DisTinct

Welcome back for another episode of B Swift’s Hot Sessions powered by Up Next. Every week we feature a local artist making noise in the city. B Swift sits down with the artist so viewers can get a chance to know more about the them. Then, the artist drops a hot freestyle.

This week, DisTinct stops through the studio. DisTinct gained much success with his solo project, Kuro. He is also known for giving other rappers a platform to show their talent through his Microphone Fiend Cyphers.

Check out his interview and bars on this episode of Hot Sessions!

Think you have what it takes to spit on Hot 96.3? Then submit your clean music to our Up Next Contest here.

Check out the other artist featured on Hot Sessions:

