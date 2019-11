Youtuber Omi In A Hell Cat has been known for showing off his flashy cars. Well this past week the FEDS swooped in and snatched those cars along with bank accounts and more .. Omi has been said to be app desinger who has helped build things such as IPTV and Gears TV that are popualr among the firestick hacks that shows you television shows for FRee .. Check out Omi explaining everything after the feds came ..

Also On Hot 96.3: