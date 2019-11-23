INDIANAPOLIS—A school bus converted into a mobile food pantry hits the streets of Indianapolis for the first time Saturday.

The group behind it hopes to bring food to those who need it the most, those who live in areas of the city without easy access to a supermarket.

Shelves have replaced seats in the bus which is run by a group called Faith, Hope and Love, headed by Merlin Gonzales.

https://www.theindychannel.com/news/local-news/bus-brings-food-to-those-who-need-it-most-in-indianapolis

Source: TheIndyChannel.com

Also On Hot 96.3: