Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker celebrated the arrival of their baby girl via surrogate yesterday with a sweet post on Instagram! The baby’s name is Blaze and there’s no doubt that she’ll take the world by storm with such amazing parents and 3 older siblings.

Kandi recently mentioned that she was uneasy about not carrying her own baby, but Blaze is a blessing no matter what. Congratulations to The Burruss and Tucker families on their new bundle of joy!

