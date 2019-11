Ci Ci and Hot Girl Meg are serving long legs, strong knees, and dance moves!

Ciara recently teamed up with Lupita Nyongo, Ester Dean, The City Girls, and LaLa on a song titled Melanin! It gives off major energy and celebrates the beauty of black women. Therefore, it was only right for Ciara to hit a quick twerk with her melanin sister Megan Thee Stallion!

Check it out!

