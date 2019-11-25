T.I. Issues An Apology To His Daughter On ‘Red Table Talk’

By now, most of us have heard T.I.’s comment regarding his parenting style in relation to his daughter, Deyjah’s virginity. His comments started a bigger conversation on social media. Many thought he shared too much of Deyjah’s personal life with the the world and also came off as a controlling father.

Shortly after conversations started, it was announced that T.I. and wife Tiny would be on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk.

In the interview he breaks down what he actually meant, how his daughter’s mother felt, and expresses his thoughts on things now, since the story broke. He also issues an apology to both Deyjah and her mother. T.I. even went further, by asking the women at the table how he can be a better father.

Check out the entire interview below: