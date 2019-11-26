The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State

It’s Thanksgiving week. You already have a slew of relatives calling and telling you what they’re preparing so on and so forth. Don’t worry, you’re already dreading parts of it. Luckily thanks to Google, we have an idea of what is the most popular side dish in each state.

Per the search engine, the most searched for recipe in regards to side dishes in Indiana is … Dressing?

Do you agree with Indy’s results? Our neighbor states love Stuffing, Mac and Cheese, and Stuffed Mushrooms. Vegetables and Dressing seem to be a popular side dish in many states.

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

Photo Credit: Google

