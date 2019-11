One of the BIGGEST tours of 2019 is back for Round 2!

The Millennium Tour 2020 is back, and it could be better. With Omarion and Bow wow headlining the show. Along with Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky, Yang Yang Twins, and Soulja Boy.

There is one question many of us have… Where is B2K?

It probably has something to do with what we’re all thinking, fizzle pop and Apryl Jones. I’m sure the fizzle went POP when hearing this news, since it was made on lil Fizz’s birthday!

See the reactions here