Are We Getting New Music From The Weeknd?

The Weeknd shared some news with us.

He took to Twitter to share a post with the message, “Tonight we start the brain melting Psychotic chapter let’s goooo” Based on this message can we expect new music sooner than later? Sooner being tonight??

Related: The Weeknd Drops H&M Amid Racist Ad Controversy

TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/khg7QSY02V — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 26, 2019

Welp, one thing we know, when The Weeknd goes through different transitions in his life it reflects in one or two ways. His music and his hair.

Related: The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar Reunite On Introspective ‘Pray For Me’ [VIDEO]