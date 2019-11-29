Hot Sessions featuring Jah'de Santana

Welcome back for another episode of B Swift’s Hot Sessions powered by Up Next. Every week we feature a local artist making noise in the city. B Swift sits down with the artist so viewers can get a chance to know more about the them. Then, the artist drops a hot freestyle.

This week, Jah’de Santana stops by the studio. B Swift and Jah’de chop it up about the Indiana music scene, reaching out to other audiences, and more.

Check it all out below:

Do you think you have what it takes to spit on Hot 96.3? Submit your clean music to our Up Next contest here.

Check out other episodes of Hot Sessions:

Hot Sessions Featuring DisTinct

Hot Sessions Featuring Jovi Blac

Hot Sessions #2 Featuring Trajik

Hot Sessions Featuring Skypp

Also On Hot 96.3: