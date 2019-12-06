Teyana Taylor Shares New Single, “We Got Love”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Breaking News, And Contests Sent To Your Phone. Text SQUAD to 60796 to join!

Last year Teyana Taylor performed her song “We Got Love” on Saturday Night Live with Kanye West. Now Taylor has officially released the single and it is everything!

Reportedly, the single was also played at Taylor’s album release party for K.T.S.E., that released in June 2018. In interviews following the release of the album, Taylor stated the song was removed from the album due to sample clearance issues.

Well now the track is here! Take a listen.

