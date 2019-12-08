O.T. Genasis Remixes Keyshia Cole’s “Love” And it’s Hilarious!

O.T. Genasis has fans on social media in tears laughing at his unofficial remix of Keyshia Cole’s hit song, Love.

All of this began after he remixed her song on a “drunk” night!

O.T. got so much love and many laughs that he decided to take it to the next level by doing an actual song and music video… HILARIOUS!

WARNING: Explicit language!

Although fans are loving it, Keyshia Cole doesn’t seem too thrilled with comments jokingly saying that she needs her coins for the remix. All in all, O.T. is giving everyone a good laugh… Just in time for the holidays!

Also On Hot 96.3: