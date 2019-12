Hosted by Ebony Marie Chappel – @ebonythewriter

Interviews with Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, Meridian Kessler Neighborhood Association and Demetrice Bruno of Redemption Outreach.

For more information on the MKNA Online Bookstore to support putting diverse books in Indy schools click here.

For more information on Redemption Outreach’s initiative to support youth in the juvenile center click here.

Also On Hot 96.3: