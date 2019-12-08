Rapper Juice Wrld has died.

Juice Wrld, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure while walking through Chicago’s Midway International Airport. Reports say that the rapper was “bleeding from the mouth” when paramedics reached him.

While he was conscious when he reached the hospital. he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Chicago-born rapper achieved major success in 2018 with his single “Lucid Dreams. The track reached number 2 on the Billboard charts. In May he won “Top New Artist” At the 2019 Billboard Awards.

Juice Wrld was only 21 years old.

Source | TMZ

Breaking News: Rapper Juice Wrld Dead At 21 was originally published on kysdc.com

