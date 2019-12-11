The 2010s have been a pretty interesting year in film. As we championed and celebrated racial and gender diversity in Hollywood, it still seems as though we have such a long way to regarding representation and equal pay for women and people of color.

On the flip side, Millennials were able to see themselves and their stories on-screen this past decade than ever before in film history. Whether it was heart wrenching films about mental health, or coming of age flicks about Black Boys discovering their sexuality — lots of movies from the 2010s will go down in cinema history as timeless and groundbreaking.

In honor of our beloved 2010s coming to an end, let’s take a look back at some of the movies most loved by Millennials this decade. Did we miss one?

Here Are The Movies Most Loved By Millennials This Decade was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: