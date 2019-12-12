Roddy Ricch | New Heat

TikTok Gives New Meanings To Tracks We Love

Roddy Ricch’s new album is out!

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial includes features from Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, and more.

“Retaining his signature melodic flair, Ricch mostly impresses with his flow, taking to the instrumental with a notable swagger. “Got the double R truck, we don’t do the hatchback,” he raps, hitting a notable stride. “I don’t cap that, sippin syrup like a flapjack.” If it wasn’t already clear, Ricch is one of the more exciting names to watch these days, and it’s cool to see him hold it down so capably in a lyricist’s field.”  – HNHH

One of my favorite songs off this album is “The Box.” As soon as the beat drops you feel the song, and know its a hit.

But sometimes videos can express what is being said better than words. Watch this

Share your best Tik Tok videos with us!

TikTok Tuesday!
