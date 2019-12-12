QTNA: Choose To Heal

As 2019 comes to a close, there have been plenty of deaths.

Even in the city of Indianapolis with an increasing number. As of December 9, 2019 there was a total of 148 homicides, according to Indy Star and still counting. From deaths that occurred in my own family, it was time to have a much needed conversation that we don’t typically have within our community.

How to deal with grief.

In efforts to have and create a healthy outlet, even for myself, we discussed how to start the conversation. What someone needs and wants to hear during this difficult time, and resources to take the necessary steps to heal. This does not show weakness, but strength during your difficult time.

Please continue to share information in the comments below and help someone in need.

What outlets have helped you?

