Michael Jackson Didn’t Die For This

This is how I’m currently looking.

A new track from NBA Young Boy has appeared and it samples Michael Jackson’s Hit Dirty Diana.

This is MJ’s fourth #1 Hit off his 1987 “BAD” album. (I’m a Michael Jackson fan)

“…I love ‘Dirty Diana’. That’s one of my favorites, because it’s a life story of a groupie – I hate to say the word ‘groupie’, but that’s what it is. And it’s something that I’ve experienced and a lot of people who grow up on the road – like me. I don’t remember not performing.” – Michael Jackson

I’m sure there are people that DON’T know this song… If Youngboy jumped on it, would you know it now?

Youngboy just remixed Dirty Diana and it actually goes HARD ASF😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PKz2jiddI9 — Culture Central™️ (@CultureCentral_) December 12, 2019

Bruh…. I’m mad.

Mad that it kinda goes lol #QTNA