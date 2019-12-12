Michael Jackson Didn’t Die For This

Ashmac
Source: Getty Images / Getty

A new track from NBA Young Boy has appeared and it samples Michael Jackson’s Hit Dirty Diana. 

This is MJ’s fourth #1 Hit off his 1987 “BAD” album. (I’m a Michael Jackson fan)

“…I love ‘Dirty Diana’. That’s one of my favorites, because it’s a life story of a groupie – I hate to say the word ‘groupie’, but that’s what it is. And it’s something that I’ve experienced and a lot of people who grow up on the road – like me. I don’t remember not performing.” – Michael Jackson 

I’m sure there are people that DON’T know this song… If Youngboy jumped on it, would you know it now?

Bruh…. I’m mad.

A tearful Blanket Jackson, son of michae

Source: LEON NEAL / Getty

Mad that it kinda goes lol #QTNA

