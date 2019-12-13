Nicki Minaj Honors Juice Wrld At Billboard’s 2019 Women In Music Event

The world is still mourning the loss of 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld. His untimely death has impacted many, including fellow rappers and entertainers.

At Billboard’s 2019 Women In Music Event held Thursday, Nicki Minaj accepted the Game Changer award. She dedicated her award to the late rapper in an emotional speech.

When accepting her award she talked about her relationship with Juice Wrld and the importance of mental health. The two had built a close bond after touring with each other earlier this year. She stated that she was honored to be in the presence of all the women in attendance but, it didn’t “feel comfortable for me to talk about me when someone so important to our culture just died.”