CHASE THE INTERN’S TOP 50: WEEK 9

Bang Bang – YNW Melly (+7)

2. Ballin’ – Mustard (feat. Roddy Ricch) (-1)

3. Ballin flossing – Chance the Rapper (feat. Shawn Mendas) (debut)

4. Make No Sense – Youngboy Never Broke Again (-1)

5. Slide Around – Chance the Rapper (feat. Lil Durk & Nicki Minaj) (+2)

6. Randa – YouBoy Never Broke Again (-2)

7. On Chill – Wale (feat. Jeremih) (+7)

8. RNP – YBN Cordae (feat. Anderson .Paak) (-2)

9. 223’s – YNW Melly (feat. 9lokknine) (+1)

10. iPhone – Dababy & Nicki Minaj (+9)

11. Flexin N’ Flashin – SlimxSantana (-6)

12. Hopscotch – Tinashe (debut)

13. Heat – Chris Brown (feat. Gunna) (-2)

14. Camelot – NLE Choppa (-12)

15. Indigo – Chris Brown (-3)

16. Everything we need – Kanye West (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant) (+11)

17. City Girls – YNW Melly (-8)

18. Big Stepper -Roddy Ricch (-3)

19. Brothers – LilTjay (-3)

20. Thot Thot – JayDaYoungan (=)

21. Tonight – SahBabii (-4)

22. Bandit – Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again (+2)

23. Heartless – The Weekend (+9)

24. BMO – Ari Lennox (-2)

25. 4 Sons of a King – YoungBoy Never Broke Again (+1)

26. Like That – Doja Cat (feat. Gucci Mane) (-3)

27. Rules – Doja Cat (-2)

28. Booty – Tay Money (feat. Da Baby) (debut)

29. Raphub – J-S.A.N.D (feat. Matt Hue) (+6)

30. Action – Yung Mal & Pierre Bourne (feat. Lil Gotit) (+6)

31. HIGHEST IN THE ROOM – Travis Scott (+6)

32. Roxanne – Arizona Zervas (+6)

33. Jerry Sprunger – Tory Lanez & T-Pain (+6)

34. Thot Box – Remix (+6)

35. YES – Fat Joe & Dre (feat. Cardi B & Anuel AA) (debut)

36. ORANGE SODA – Baby Keem (+6)

37. Press – Cardi B (-7)

38. Moonwalkin – Roddy Ricch (feat. Lil durk) (debut)

39. Big Drip – Fivio Foreign (+4)

40. Mixed Personalities – YNW Melly (feat. Kanye West) (+4)

41. Easy (remix) – DaniLeigh (feat. Chris Brown) (debut)

42. Out the Gym – Quando Rondo (+7)

43. Intro – Roddy Ricch (debut)

44. Freeddawg – Youngboy Never broke Again (+4)

45. Pretty Bitches in the Trap – Summerella (-16)

46. EdEddnEddy – JID (-18)

47. She Live – Maxo Kream (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) (-26)

48. Won’t Bite – Doja Cat (feat. Smino) (-17)

49. Lay Down – OMB Peezy (+1)

50. Slide – H.E.R (feat. YG) (-9)

