Hot Sessions Featuring Chuck Mason

Welcome back for another episode of B Swift’s Hot Sessions powered by Up Next. Every week we feature a local artist making noise in the city. B Swift sits down with the artist so viewers can get a chance to know more about the them. Then, the artist drops a hot freestyle.

This week, Chuck Mason stops through the studio. He talks about his new album dropping in 2020, why he has been laying low, and what people can expect with his next project.

Check out his interview and bars on this episode of Hot Sessions!

