Jeezy Surprises Jeannie Mai With A Special Birthday Performance

Rapper Jeezy and TV personality, Jeannie Mai went public with their relationship in August. The two shocked many and have been sharing their love with the world via social media. One of their moments shared, was a video of the two singing Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk?” while driving around the city.

This must be the couple’s favorite song, because at Mai’s 40th Birthday party Jeezy had a special surprise. After attempting to sing Happy Birthday on the mic, Jeezy stopped singing and admitted he wasn’t the best singer. However, he did know someone who could sing and invited none other than R&B legend, Tevin Campbell out. Campbell sang “Can We Talk?” while the couple danced along.

How cute! Jeezy and Jeannie are definitely the new #couplegoals !