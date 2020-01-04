Hot Sessions featuring Calvin Clyne

Welcome back for another episode of B Swift’s Hot Sessions powered by Up Next. Every week we feature a local artist making noise in the city. B Swift sits down with the artist as they they drop a hot freestyle.

This week Indy’s own Calvin Clyne stops through to drop a freestlye.

Content contains adult language

Do you think you have what it takes to spit on Hot 96.3? Submit your clean music to our Up Next contest here.

Check out previous episodes of Hot Sessions:

