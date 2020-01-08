Cassidy and Arsonal went head-to-head in a rap battle and it wasn’t pretty.

The video below opens up with an escalated scene where the fellas came for each other’s necks (literally — it was almost a fight) and Arsonal went in first. Cassidy followed with the same heat and they continued to go back and forth.

In case you missed it:

See reactions below…

Cass got shook like he was a Toddler IN PHILLY. I never wanna hear Cassidy rap again pic.twitter.com/U2sjni0Hmm — Psycho Mantis (@MarkSparks718) January 8, 2020

Saying a trash line and having niggas in the crowd yelling “NO! NO!”……IN PHILLY! I never wanna hear Cassidy rap again part 5 pic.twitter.com/6flwN8koM4 — Psycho Mantis (@MarkSparks718) January 8, 2020

That entire Cassidy vs Ars battle was hot ASS trash! Of course Cassidy gone get more shade cuz he has more clout to lose but anytime BOTH niggas get boo'd it's all bad! Both niggas lost tf#battlerap #URLTV — Quinten Max (@SneakerMcFly) January 8, 2020

Hell, before the battle even started Cass let Ars tell him “SUCK MY DICK” 100 times…..IN PHILLY I never wanna hear Cassidy rap again Part 6: The director's cut pic.twitter.com/mtB7gux8Rs — Psycho Mantis (@MarkSparks718) January 8, 2020

I saw Cassidy die on stage lmaooooo bruh looks like a sick elderly man pic.twitter.com/Bw2oxBBAUU — K. (@kal_Lafeyette) January 8, 2020

me watching arsonal vs cassidy pic.twitter.com/js0tld3sA1 — DAYRON (@DAYRONMHC) January 8, 2020

Nah man look how they was doing Cassidy in this battle 😭😭😭 everybody huddled up and shooting the shit pic.twitter.com/gwYs61PzrS — Rodney Dangerfield (@BashiirMoses) January 8, 2020

Send Help For Cassidy: Best Reactions To Cassidy Vs. Arsonal’s Rap Battle [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

