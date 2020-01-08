Even though we’re all still packing up our Christmas decorations, it’s already time to think about our plans for this summer, because festival lineup season is officially upon us. Following in the footsteps of Coachella’s recent drop, Bonnaroo has joined the party and released their official lineup for 2020.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Going down in Manchester, Tennessee from June 11-14, the festival is stacked with performers from all walks of life. The headliners for the four day festival are Tool, Lizzo, and Tame Impala, and further down the poster are some of the biggest names in hip-hop right now. Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Young Thug, Run The Jewels, J.I.D., and more will all be in Tennessee for the festivities.

After playing a “Tent” stage back in 2016, Lizzo is returning to Bonnaroo this year to make history as the first-ever female artist to top the bill.

Tickets go on sale here at 11 a.m. central on Thursday, January 9. Check out the full lineup for yourself down below:

Your 2020 Lineup! 🙌… and this doesn’t even include the campground Plazas😮🏕 Tickets on sale THURSDAY 1/9 at Noon ET!

🎟Get a GA ticket for just $35 down

Explore #Bonnaroo here: https://t.co/Ia4YIHUTJX #RadiatePositivity pic.twitter.com/L6Ux4p7m1s — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 7, 2020

Source: Bossip.com

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Bonnaroo’s 2020 Lineup Includes Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: