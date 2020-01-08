Iran Fires Missiles At Bases Housing U.S. Troops In Iraq [VIDEO]

Iran fired missiles at U.S. military bases in Iraq as a response to an earlier attack that killed, Qasem Soleimani, one of its most powerful leaders.
Early warning defense systems gave the troops a heads up, which allowed them to get to safety.
Trump addressed the nation today confirming zero deaths or injuries and says Iran appears to be “standing down.”
Laugh To Keep From Crying: Twitter Gets World War III Jokes Off
