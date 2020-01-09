CHASE THE INTERN’S TOP 50: WEEK 10

This weeks Top 50:

The Box – Roddy Ricch (debut)

2. Everything We Need – Kanye west (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (+14)

3. Futsal Shuffle 2020 – Lil Uzi Vert (debut)

4. IPHONE – Dabbay & Nicki Minaj (+6)

5. Cyber Sex – Doja Cat (debut)

6. Life of Brick – Brickboydior(debut)

7. Yes – (feat.Cardi B & Anuel AA) (+28)

8. Bang Bang – Ywn Melly (-7)

9. GoodmorningTokyo – TOKYO’S REVENGE (debut)

10. Ballin’ – Mustard (feat. Roddy Ricch) (-8)

11. Ranada – YoungBoy Never Broke Again (-5)

12. Ride or Die – Megan Thee Stallion & VickeeLo (debut)

13. Father Stretch – Sunday Service Choir (debut)

14. Make no Sense – Youngboy Never Broke Again (-10)

15. Beef FloMix – Flo Milli (debut)

16. Slide Around – Chance the Rapper (feat. Lil dark & Nicki Minaj) (-11)

17. Ultralight Beam – Sunday Service Choir (debut)

18. NNAN – Young M.A (feat. Relle Bey & Max YB) (debut)

19. ROXANNE – Arizona Zervas (+13)

20. ORANGE SODA – Baby Keem (+16)

21. On Chill – Wale (feat. Jeremiah) (+14)

22. Action – Yung Mal & Pierre Bourne (feat. Lil Gotit) (+8)

23. 4 Sons of a King – YoungBoy Never Broke Again (+2)

24. Big Drip – Fivio Foreign (+15)

25. Easy (remix) – DaniLeigh (feat. Chris Brown) (+16)

26. Clicc Clacc – NLE Choppa (debut)

27. High Fashion – Roddy Ricch (feat. Mustard) (debut)

28. No Clue – ZaeHD & CEO (debut)

29. Camelot (remix) – NLE Choppa (feat Yo Gotti & BlocBoy JB & MoneyBagYo) (debut)

30. Fendi – PnB Rock (Feat. Nicki Minaj Murda Beatz) (debut)

31. Highest in the Room – Travis Scott (Feat. Lil Baby & Rosalía) (debut)

32. Ayy Macarena – Tyga (debut)

33. Like that – Doja Cat (feat. Gucci Mane) (-7)

34. Ballin Flossin – Chance the Rapper (feat. Shawn Mendas) (-31)

35. BMO – Ari Lennox (-11)

36. Mixed personalities (feat. Kanye West) (+4)

37. Jerry Sprunger – Tory Lanez & T-Pain (-4)

38. Tonight – Sahbabi (-17)

39. FLEXIN N’ FLASHIN – SimxSantana (-28)

40. Freeddawg – Young Never Broke Again (+4)

41. Bandit – Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again (-19)

42. HopScotch – Tinashe (-30)

43. Heat – Chris Brown (feat. Gunna) (+30)

44. Slide – H.E.R. (feat YG) (+6)

45. Pinocchio – Ron Sono (debut)

46. Yummy – Justin Bieber (debut)

47. Toes – Dababy (Feat. Lil Baby & MoneyBagg Yo) (debut)

48. SUGAR – BROCKHAMPTON (debut)

49. Suicidal – YNW Melly (debut)

50. Hot Now – YoungBoy Never Broke Again (debut)

Also On Hot 96.3: