Watch Drake & Future’s New Video For “Life Is Good”

Drake and Future are back with another record, “Life Is Good.” They released the anticipated Director X-produced visual late Thursday night.

In the video the pair don’t show their normal luxury lifestyles. Instead, they are working everyday jobs like chefs, garbage men, fast food workers, and mechanics. The video also has features from many other rappers and entertainers like 21 Savage and Lil Yachty.

Towards the end of the video, viewers can also spot Future and Drake’s matching eagle and owl chains. Each chain is valued at $200,000 and according to Complex, Jason (the jeweler) traveled to Atlanta to personally deliver the chains just in time for the video shoot.

Take a closer look at the chains below.

See Also:

Drake Opens Up About Pusha T, Career, Rihanna & More In Podcast Interview [VIDEO]

Future & 2 Chainz Dropping The Hardest Song In The World?

Drake’s Son Adonis Turns 2 and We Can Almost See Him!