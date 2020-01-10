Paparazzi caught caught Steve Harvey outside and asked what he knew about his stepdaughter Lori Harvey’s alleged relationship with Future. He said he was unaware and the internet called BS.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

The Harvey heir quickly became number one on everybody’s wishlist, after Meek Mill shouted her out on his “Going Bad” verse. Since then, the 22-year-old has been linked to Diddy, Trey Songz and Future, and curious fans have wondered how her pops feels about all the lust attention surrounding his daughter.

In a recent interview, Harvey was caught walking the Hollywood streets alongside Corey Gamble. A brave interviewer asked the “Think Like A Man” writer, “How do you feel about your daughter dating Future?”

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Harvey responded.

“Do you approve of Future?” the interviewer insisted.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Harvey said, doubling down.

It’s possible that the 62-year-old genuinely doesn’t have any idea about the dating interests of his daughter… most dads don’t. Or Harvey, who has been in this game for decades, just knows it’s better to say nothing when it comes to media inquiries about his loved ones.

Watch the full interaction on MadameNoire.com.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOMEPAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Steve Harvey, That’s Who! was originally published on themorninghustle.com