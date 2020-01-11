Fire Breaks Out At Indy’s Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place

According to RTV6, firefighters responded to a fire early Saturday morning at the Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place on the city’s north side.

#OnScene 1831 N College – Kountry Kitchen Soul Food pic.twitter.com/1riuEpbmpd — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) January 11, 2020

In a press release, IFD Battalion Cheif Rita Reith stated that Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were called around midnight to the restaurant, located at 1831 N. College Ave. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. It then took the crew about 90 minutes to calm the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

The restaurant has become a staple in the neighborhood and loved by many. It is not clear if the restaurant will have to close down. We will update this story as more details become available.

