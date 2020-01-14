Watch Wale’s New Video For “Love…(Her Fault)” Featuring Bryson Tiller

Want to be the first to know about our contests, breaking news, new music & more? Join the Hot 96.3 text club by texting SQUAD TO 60796

Wale and Bryson Tiller teamed up for “Love (Her Fault)” on his 2019 album, Wow…That’s Crazy. Before starting his North American Tour, Wale released the visual to accompany the hit song.

In the video directed by Teyana Taylor’s The Aunties Production Group, Wale is in a toxic relationship with his girlfriend that gets Tiller intertwined in mix.

