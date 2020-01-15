‘Insecure’ Returns April 12th For Season 4

Insecure fans, get ready and mark your calendars for the return of the hit HBO show. On Wednesday, the official trailer for Season 4 was released and of course it shows Issa spitting some bars in the mirror.

Season 3 ended with a lot of us wondering what will happen next. Throughout the last season, the show touched on a lot of important topics like: being ghosted, the struggles that come when trying to follow your dreams, what happens when you and your friends are moving in different directions, and so much more.

So what will Season 4 touch on? We’ll have to wait and see on April 12th! Watch the official teaser video below.