IPS Regains Control Of Charter Schools

On Wednesday night, The Indiana Board of Education, in a 6-2 vote, gave control of Emmerich Manual High School, Emma Donnan Middle School, and Thomas Carr Community High School, back over to the Indianapolis Public School District. This comes just eight years after the state takeover that occurred in 2012.

IPS already has a plan in place for the three schools

Emmerich Manual High School

Manual will become an innovation school managed by Christel House Academy under IPS oversight.

Christel House Academy South will move into the Manual building next school year and serve the current students, who can complete their high school career at Manual if they choose.

IPS Portfolio Officer Jamie VanDeWalle said there will be a legal provision in the charter to make sure Manual’s namesake remains “prominent” in the school name.

via Indianapolis Recorder

Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School

IPS will find a partner to operate Emma Donnan as an innovation school. Two interested applicants, Phalen Leadership Academy and Adelanta Schools, spoke at a press conference Jan. 11 where IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson detailed the district’s plan for the schools.

A timeline shared in a presentation to the state board indicated IPS will decide on and announce an innovation partner by Feb. 10.

The timeline also included two focus groups for families the week of Jan. 20.

via Indianapolis Recorder

Thomas Carr Howe Community High School

IPS will close Howe for the 2020-21 school year while the Howe Reuse Committee considers the future of the site. IPS leadership has left that future open-ended, and it’s possible the school will close permanently.

Current seventh graders at Howe will be guaranteed a spot at either Harshman Middle School or Longfellow Middle School, two IPS magnet schools, or students can attend their neighborhood middle school.

Students in eighth through 11th grade will get the same guarantee at any of the four IPS-run high schools and Thrival Academy.

VanDeWalle said those students will have guaranteed enrollment even if the schools are technically full.

via Indianapolis Recorder

Read More…

http://www.indianapolisrecorder.com/education/article_9f872382-37f6-11ea-9f8a-a339e6a2054e.html

Related:

Kheprw Institute hosts Hip-Hop & Education Forum