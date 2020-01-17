What's Hot
J.Cole Drops Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Directors Cut

Dreamville Graphics tickets on sale

Source: Dreamville/ radio one digital / Radio One Digital

Looks like J.Cole is excited to see the project come together, he didn’t wait until midnight to release it.

Hard to believe it’s been a year already!? Dreamville dropped Revenge Of The Dreamers III.  The label gave us 12 new tracks.

You’ll notice not everyone is from the ‘Ville , but you’ll enjoy the talents of some features like 6lack, Reason, Dreezy, Smino and more!

Check out the dope cover out and tracklist below:

 

Take a listen for yourself:

J. Cole’s First Dreamville Festival Puts North Cack-A-Lack Back On The Map
26 photos

J.Cole Drops Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Directors Cut  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

