J.Cole Drops Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Directors Cut

Looks like J.Cole is excited to see the project come together, he didn’t wait until midnight to release it.
Hard to believe it’s been a year already!? Dreamville dropped Revenge Of The Dreamers III. The label gave us 12 new tracks.
You’ll notice not everyone is from the ‘Ville , but you’ll enjoy the talents of some features like 6lack, Reason, Dreezy, Smino and more!
Check out the dope cover out and tracklist below:
Take a listen for yourself:
