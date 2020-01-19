UpNext Cypher Profile: Meet Ralesha

As we gear up for our next cypher, get to know the artists involved.

Ralesha is a 24 year old singer/songwriter from Indianapolis, IN. Since she was young, singing was always a passion of hers. Starting her journey singing in her church choir; her love for writing was spiked in elementary school. After being introduced to poetry, she started turning poems into melodies. Where she noticed she had quite the gift in writing. Now an all-around artist, Ralesha has been spreading her message of “self-love” and “woman empowerment” across Indiana. Be sure to keep an eye on this talent.

Mac: What would be your dream collaboration?

Ralesha: I’d say Beyoncè and James Fauntleroy, producer wise Pharrell

Mac: People always talk about who has motivated you, but was there a situation that was negative, that pushed you to go harder?

Ralesha: My whole life LOL I have definitely been through more than the average can handle. But I definitely turned each obstacle into fuel to push me to keep going

Mac: Has the music industry has evolved for R&B? and how?

Ralesha: I think music is constantly evolving. I think with each generation that passes, music is recreated to fit whatever time it’s in. I’m proud of where R&B is right now! On its way back!

Mac: Does music have a race or certain ‘stereotype’? and does it matter?

Absolutely not I think things like that are subjective, answer is based off who you're talking to. But for me music is whatever the person creating it, wants it to be. That's the beauty about music. It's no race, no color or background. It's universal!

Will our very own artists from Indianapolis be what the R&B game is missing? Let’s see who else will be apart of the next cypher.

