10 Best: The Children’s Museum Nominated By USA Today

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has been nominated by national journalists and editors’ of USA Today as one of the best Children’s Museum’s in America. This is a great honor and as a community let’s pull together and show the country that Indy stands behind its own.

In order to vote all you have to do is click the link below between 12 noon and midnight and simply cast your vote. The voting is from now until February 17th and the museum with the most votes will be named Reader’s Choice Best Children’s Museum for 2020!

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-childrens-museum/the-childrens-museum-of-indianapolis-indianapolis/

