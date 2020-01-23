How Triller Took These Chicago Rappers To The Next Level

It’s a new decade and social media is the way to get discovered. With apps like TikTok and Triller, new artist are turning into viral sensations fast and that is exactly what happened to Chicago rappers Ke Millie and SBG Kemo–known as the rap duo, Heavy Steppers.

With over 5.4 million views on YouTube and over 300k videos on TikTok, these two have quickly became some of Chicago’s hottest new artists. Heavy Steppers are now signed to L.A. Reid’s Hitco Entertainment label and traveling the U.S. on a their promo tour.

They made their way to Indy to chop it up with B Swift about TikTok, the best part of the promo tour, getting the cosign from Chance The Rapper, and what’s next.

