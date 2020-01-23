Another One!!! DJ Khaled Welcomes 2nd Child

Congratulations are in order for artist and producer, DJ Khaled. This week he and his wife, Nicole Tuck, welcomed his birth of his 2nd child. The two already have a 3-year-old son, Asahd Tuck Khaled.

See Also: Bless Up: DJ Khaled Pays Homage To Nipsey

On top of the hectic schedule ahead of him as he gears up for the Nipsey Hustle tribute at Grammy’s, this is one way to kick the week off for the platinum selling artist. As if a baby and Grammy performance wasn’t enough, Khaled is also the executive producer for the Bad Boy’s For Life Soundtrack.

See Also: The Marathon Continues: DJ Khaled Announces The Proceeds From “Higher” Will Go To Nipsey Hussle’s Children

Also On Hot 96.3: