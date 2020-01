The Atlanta based trio went to Instagram and posted the last album for the group is on the way. “CULTURE 3 2020 LAST CHAPTER.” With mega hits like Walk it like I talk it, Stir Fry, and Bad and Boujee. What should we expect from this last album from the Migos?

There was a possible hint on a interview that Offset did with DX stating that it could be a collaboration with Bobby Shmurda. Get ready Culture 3 is on the way.

