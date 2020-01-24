What's Hot
HomeWhat's HotEntertainment

NY Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Biggie

notorious b.i.g.

Source: getty / Getty

Tuesday during Impeachment trial the New York Democrat used yet another Notorious Big line in his response when he was asked why they are here. ” If you don’t know you know.” President Trump trial lawyer asked Jeffries a very important question the first day of the trial, He stated that President Trump targeted a foreign government after a American citizen for personal gain.

Even in politics Hip-Hop continues to shine bright and brings the culture of it to any aspect of life. Check out the Rep’s response below.

 

biggie , Hakeem Jeffries , NY Rep

Also On Hot 96.3:
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close