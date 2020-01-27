Excuse Me: What Was Said About Kobe Bryant?

As we continue to receive all details of the tragic loss of NBA All Star, entrepreneur, philanthropist, coach, mentor, and father, Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter, Gigi Bryant… news outlets and social media have reporting multiple things. One news report that has many wondering ” What Was Said????” is from MSNBC.

You use that word all the time smh pic.twitter.com/u5g0PJWeHg — BallerAlert (@balleralert) January 26, 2020

“We understand reporting on the death of a beloved athlete can be tough, but one MSNBC anchor let something get the best of her and she let the N-word slip out.

While covering the story, an MSNBC news anchor quipped:

“It seems like he was just the kind of athlete, the kind of star that was perfectly cast on the Los Angeles n*ggers…“

The anchor quickly corrected herself by saying “Los Angeles Lakers,” but it was too late. Of course social media has been lighting the unnamed anchor up…” – LoveBScott

MSNBC reporter misspeaks while covering death of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/VVDKfWkbuT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 26, 2020

What do you think was said?

