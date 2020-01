In the heat breaking news of the death of Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gigi Bryant. We’ve been following all news reports, but one had many of us side eyeing what was said.

MSNBC reporter misspeaks while covering death of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/VVDKfWkbuT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 26, 2020

The news anchor speaks out and said…

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

oh okay.

Related Posts: Excuse Me: What Was Said About Kobe Bryant?