How To Deal With A Break Up

There comes a time when relationships and friendships come to a close. Sometimes life is taking you on a path, and everyone can’t come with you. That doesn’t make this journey EASY!

Breaks-ups can be especially hard when you are in the spotlight like singer, Tinashe. She shared her experience dealing with her most recent break up with NBA star, Ben Simmons.

The 26 year old singer and actress was dating the Philadelphia 76er but found found out he was seeing Kendall Jenner.

“The Rent Live alum said she found out “in real time” about the NBA player dating the supermodel in May 2018, the same month she and Simmons called it quits after two months of dating. “It may have been the worst day of my life, but it’s OK,” she said. – US Weekly

She shared this via Twitter… we all been there sis.

How did she get over this?

“I drank for, like, six months after that! Are you kidding me? I was, like, wasted for months. But I’m OK now…It was terrible,” she continued. “It was bad. Like, it was bad, but I’m good now.” – US Weekly

This might not be the best coping mechanism for you, but it’s a start. We’ve all been there. What does your journey of healing look like? Where does it begin.

Cheers to more self love in 2020. #KnowYourWorth