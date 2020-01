One event to look forward to around the time of the Grammys, is Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party. This year Diddy received the Industry Icon Award. During his acceptance speech, he had a lot to say about the state of Black Music.

Props to diddy for calling out the Grammys!! He couldn’t have said it any better 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aU2qnne48z — Julz 💙⁷ (@MochiLover53) January 26, 2020

“Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys.”

Do you agree?

Related: The Grammys 2020: Tribute To The Bryant Family

Also On Hot 96.3: