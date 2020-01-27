Tyler, The Creator Has Conflicting Emotions About GRAMMY Win

At the 62nd annual Grammy Awards Tyler, The Creator won Best Rap Album for his 2019 project IGOR. Despite this being his first Grammy win, the 28-year-old artist is conflicted about his award.
Following his acceptance speech, Tyler spoke more openly backstage. When asked about the GRAMMY voting process, he criticized the Recording Academy for placing guys that “look like me” in the rap or urban category, despite them tapping into other genres. He stated, that while he was “very grateful” for the win, the way he was categorized was a “backhanded compliment.” He went on to say,
It sucks that whenever we — and I mean guys that look like me — do anything that’s genre-bending or that’s anything. They always put it in a rap or urban category. I don’t like that ‘urban’ word — it’s just a politically correct way to say the n-word to me,