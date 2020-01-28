Update: According to Fox 29, a suspect surrenders to police after allegedly stealing the bag with $500,000 Dollars worth of Jewelry

#BREAKING: A suspect has surrendered after allegedly stealing $500,000 in jewelry from Allen Iverson at a Center City hotel. https://t.co/nnGUgjTOb5 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) January 28, 2020

According to reports, someone walked out of a hotel with Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson‘s jewelry. According to sources, the suspect entered the Sofitel Hotel and snatched a backpack with Iverson’s jewels worth $500K.

The suspect is described as a thin man standing approximately 6-feet tall and approximately 20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

Source | NBC 5 Philadelphia

See More

Allen Iverson Is Making A Return To Basketball In Ice Cube’s “Big 3” League!

7 Ways Allen Iverson Changed The Game Forever

Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Jewelry From Allen Iverson Surrenders was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Also On Hot 96.3: