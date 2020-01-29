Kobe Bryant’s Love Of Being A #GirlDad Inspires Dads Everywhere

After the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant, and 7 others in a tragic helicopter crash, many began sharing their memories with the NBA legend. While most talked about his talent on the court, some had stories of his character off the court. Especially his role as a dad.

See Also: Where Does Kobe Bryant Rank Among The NBA Greats?

ESPN’s Elle Duncan, shared a special story where she bonded with Bryant over being parents. In her story, she states that she met Bryant backstage at an ESPN event. At the time, Duncan was 8 months pregnant, and Bryant quickly asked what she was expecting. When she told him she was having a girl, he gave her a high-five and said, “Girls are the best.”

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had four girls together: Natalia (17), Gianna (13), Bianka (3), and Capri (7 months)

See Also: From 8 to 24: Kobe Bryant & Other Legendary Jersey Switches

After the broadcast aired, the internet took a moment to turn a very sad incident into an inspirational one. Dads all other the world began using the hashtag to share their joy in being a #GirlDad.

"I would have 5 more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN's story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

See Also:

Los Angeles Declares August 24 As ‘Kobe Bryant Day’

Kyrie Irving Remembers Challenging Kobe Bryant To A Game Of 1-On-1 For $50K