Headkrack caught up with Mark Wahlberg during his grand opening of his new Wahlburgers in Atlanta, Georgia.

Headkrack has respect for Mark Wahlberg’s entire career, including his music days. Even though that’s not something he likes to talk about, Wahlberg tells Headkrack that all the moments led to where he is today, and by doing music, it pushed him to see his true calling in acting.

We’ve all seen the fast food social media accounts throwing shots at each other, and even dropping “diss tracks” over the past year. Would Mark Wahlberg come out of retirement though if someone ended up coming at Wahlburgers. In his words, “shit yeah”.

They wrap up the convo by talking about his next project on Netflix called “Spenser Confidential” featuring Post Malone and Winston Duke, which is available March 6th to stream!

Mark Wahlberg Would Come Out Of Retirement If Someone "Dissed" Wahlburgers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

